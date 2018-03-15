SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Sung Cries While Watching His Wife's Drama
Korean actor Ji Sung cried over the scenes in his wife actress Lee Bo Young's drama 'Mother'.

On March 13, Ji Sung uploaded a picture of the two main characters of 'Mother'―Lee Bo Young and a child actor Heo Yul on his social media account.

In the picture, Lee Bo Young and Heo Yul look at each other with a happy smile.Ji Sung'Mother' is currently being aired on tvN, and it is about a female school teacher who decides to become a mother of a child who is abused by her real mother.

Many viewers of the drama have shed tears over Lee Bo Young's well-expressed maternal love in the drama.Ji SungAt last, it also made Ji Sung's eyes tearful.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "Why am I crying so much?".

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young got married in September 2013 after dating for about seven years, and they have a 2-year-old daughter.Ji Sung(Lee Narin, Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram, tvN 'Mother' Official Website, SBS 'Entertainer')

(SBS Star)    
