[SBS Star] A Real Love Emerges Between Woo Do Hwan and Red Velvet's JOY?
[SBS Star] A Real Love Emerges Between Woo Do Hwan and Red Velvet's JOY?

작성 2018.03.15
The friendly moment of actor Woo Do Hwan and JOY from K-pop girl group Red Velvet was shown from the interview.

On March 8, an interview of the casts from the MBC drama 'The Great Seducer' was on air through V LIVE.

For the real time interivew, the casts read the comments written by their various fans.

But what caught the eyes of the public was the loving moments of Woo Do Hwan and JOY.The Great SeducerWhen Woo Do Hwan, for instance, asked the casts how they feel about the upcoming event of the drama, JOY confessed, "I'm so nervous".

In response to JOY's words, Woo Do Hwan asked her back, "Are you nervous?" and lightly held JOY's hand.The Great SeducerMoreover, when the casts read comments for each other, JOY read the one for Woo Do Hwan, saying, "They said you look so handsome, oppa." with blushed cheeks.

During the interview, Woo Do Hwan was also sitting towards JOY, and the close relationship of the two garnered attention from the public.The Great SeducerMeanwhile, 'The Great Seducer' was on air from March 12 with incessant love and support from the viewers.

The drama draws the story of a 20-year-old couple emerged from menacing love games.

Woo Do Hwan plays the male protagonist named Kwon Shi-hyun who seduces girls with his deep glare, and JOY plays the female character named Eun Tae-hee who gets completely bewitched by Kwon Shi-hyun's enchanting eyes.

(Credit= 'V DRAMA' V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
