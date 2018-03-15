[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shows You How to Look Cool for Your Lover!

Actor Lee Dong Wook exposed his irresistible charms with astonishing fashion that represents the ideal style of one's boyfriend.On March 14, Lee Dong Wook was spotted at Incheon International Airport while he was on his way to the brand's fashion show held in Hong Kong.On this day, Lee Dong Wook's fashion soon garnered attention from the public.With the grey hoodie, white t-shirt, and black pants that perfectly fit to the warm weather in Korea, Lee Dong Wook revealed his stylish fashion taste with sporty, comfortable, and natural looks.Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook admitted that he and singer/actress Suzy are in a relationship on March 9.Although they have the 13-year age gap, Lee Dong Wook and Suzy became a sweet couple, and their fans show strong support to the couple's love.(Credit= SBS funE, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)