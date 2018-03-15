[SBS Star] JBJ Confirmed to Conclude Its Promotions in April

K-pop project boy group JBJ will mark the end of its promotions in April.On March 14, JBJ's management agency, production companies, and all members' management agencies released a joint official statement in regard to the status of JBJ.In the official statement, they said, "We would like to let you know that JBJ―a group that started off its promotions last October, will be concluding its promotions after seven months with the expiration of the contract on April 30."JBJ was originally a fan-imagined group made of six contestants from the popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2'―Noh Tae Hyun, Kenta, Kim Sang Gyun, Kim Yong Guk, Kwon Hyun Bin, and Kim Dong Han that eventually became real.Since its debut last October, the group has gained immense popularity, even winning a trophy on a music show only 101 days after its debut, which is a rare instance in the competitive world of K-pop.In the official statement, they thanked JBJ's fans for the love and support that they have given to the group until now, "JBJ was able to continue to exist as a group because of fans. We express our deep gratitude to many fans who have supported and encouraged JBJ throughout its dream-like journey.”In addition, they explained why the contract was not extended, "The members of JBJ, management agencies, and many others have gone through series of honest and serious discussions regarding the extension of JBJ's contract. Along the talks, we came to a realization that it was important for the members to move on to the next chapter of their lives to pursue their dreams and build a future."Until April 30, JBJ will continue its scheduled promotions, and spend some memorable time with its fans.After the end of its contract on April 30, the members will return to their original management agencies, and continue activities with them.JBJ's fans, who hoped badly for the extension of the group's initial contract are now feeling heart-broken, and asking the agencies for the extension.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'JBJofficial787' Facebook)(SBS Star)