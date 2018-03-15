SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: APRIL Shows Powerful yet Adorable Dance Moves!
K-pop girl group APRIL has returned with its latest track 'The Blue Bird'.

On March 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', APRIL had a comeback stage with two different tracks 'The Blue Bird' and 'BEEP' from its fifth mini album 'The Blue' that was released only a day previously on March 12.

'The Blue Bird' is the title track of 'The Blue', and has an elegant pop melody with a gorgeous strings loop that makes the song very addictive.

For the performance of 'The Blue Bird', the members wore a lovely blue dress that matched the song's title.
 

While 'The Blue Bird' lyrically describes a situation of an individual in love, 'BEEP' sends out a warning message to a lover who has changed since they began dating each other.

During the performance of 'BEEP', APRIL successfully expressed the lyrics by showing its powerful dance moves.
 

Check out APRIL's contrasting performances above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)    
