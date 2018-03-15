SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Namkoong Min & Hwang Jung Eum to Make a Cute Couple in a New Drama!
[SBS Star] Namkoong Min & Hwang Jung Eum to Make a Cute Couple in a New Drama!

작성 2018.03.15
Korean actor Namkoong Min and actress Hwang Jung Eum will be showing their sweet love on a new drama.

On March 14, the production team at SBS confirmed that Namkoong Min and Hwang Jung Eum will take on the main roles in a new drama 'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' (literal translation).

The story of 'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' unravels when a man 'Hoon Nam', who does not believe in love meets a woman 'Jung Eum', who has given up on her love life after repeatedly failing in relationships.

'Hoon Nam' is a good-looking character full of charms, and an expert in relationships.

However, he is not interested in love at all.Nam Koong-min and Hwang Jung EumOn the other hand, everything is about love for 'Jung Eum', although she cannot even remember the last time she kissed a guy.

Back in 2011, the two celebrities worked together on MBC's drama 'Can You Hear My Heart?', where they acted as siblings.

This time, Namkoong Min and Hwang Jung Eum are expected to show off an amazing chemistry as a couple.Nam Koong-min and Hwang Jung EumAfter Namkoong Min was confirmed as the male lead in the drama, he said, "I was attracted to the character 'Hoon Nam', who is theoretically an expert in love. I believe I will be able to show a different side of myself through this role."

Hwang Jung Eum also showed a great enthusiasm for playing the main character in the drama.

She said, "I felt my heart warming when I first read the script. I'm so excited about filming this drama. I hope to pass on my excitement to the viewers of this drama."

'A Manual of a Handsome Guy' is expected to air in May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'min_namkoong' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
