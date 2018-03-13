SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu and Kim Jae Hwan's Brotherly Love with Fights
Ong Seong Wu and Kim Jae Hwan from K-pop boy band Wanna One exposed their brotherly love through a fight.

On March 11 released episode of V LIVE 'Hello counselor X Wanna-one Behind the Scenes', Ong Seong Wu and Kim Jae Hwan were spotted when they were guests for the KBS variety show 'Hello Counselor'.

When the staff of the broadcast went into the room of Ong Seong Wu and Kim Jae Hwan, they seemed to have a verbal fight.Wanna OneThe two were roughly asking each other why they had similar outfits for the show.

Ong Seong Wu argued, "Why do you dress up like me? I was the first one to wear it."

Kim Jae Hwan soon responded back, "What do you mean? You had your own outfit and you changed your mind."Wanna OneOng Seong Wu, embarrassed by Kim Jae Hwan's aggressive replies, criticized Kim Jae Hwan's attitude by saying, "Why did your eyes get so big?".

Yet Kim Jae Hwan did not stop and replied, "My eyes are always big!".Wanna OneHwang Min Hyun, the other member of the group, intervened in the issue of the two and let them know that the online show was on air.Wanna OneKim Jae Hwan with bright smile shouted, "This is the real Ong Seong Wu!", and Ong Seong Wu desperately said, "Wow Jae Hwan, your outfit is so amazing today. We are like a couple.", but the awkward atmosphere between the two did not disappear.Wanna OneWanna OneThe fans of Wanna One commented, "Haha, they are like comedians.", "I feel like they are the real brothers", "So cute!", and many more.

Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to have a comeback with its second mini album '0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU)' on March 19.

(Credit= V LIVE 'Hello counselor X Wanna-one Behind the Scenes')

(SBS Star)  
