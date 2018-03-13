[SBS Star] Celebrities Who Got the Debit Card Designed by GD!

Several celebrities took photos of themselves with the debit card designed by K-pop boy band BIGBANG's G-DRAGON.On February 27, Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) released a special debit card designed by G-DRAGON.The vivid graphic design of the card is reportedly inspired by the concert tag 'ALL-ACCESS' of G-DRAGON.With the distinctive smiley faced tattoo from the hand of G-DRAGON, the design of the debit card accentuates G-DRAGON's artistic talents.Since the debit card is limited to 100,000 cards, the fans of G-DRAGON went through a competitive time to get the card.Among celebrities, there were many who finally got the card, and they posted photos of themselves with the card on their social media accounts.Ayno and Lou from K-pop boy band VAV and rapper DINDIN were the representative ones who left photos of themselves with the newly released card.With loving comments saying, "I finally got the card designed by my respectful senior G-DRAGON", "I got the card by my hyung", "I love GD so much", and so on, they openly expressed gratitude and respect towards G-DRAGON.Meanwhile, G-DRAGON entered the army on February 27 as an active-duty soldier. He is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military duty in December 2019.(Credit= 'lou.vav' 'ayno.vav' 'dindinem' 'xxxibgdrgn'Instagram)(SBS Star)