[SBS Star] Celebrities Who Got the Debit Card Designed by GD!
[SBS Star] Celebrities Who Got the Debit Card Designed by GD!

작성 2018.03.13 16:50 조회 재생수11
Several celebrities took photos of themselves with the debit card designed by K-pop boy band BIGBANG's G-DRAGON.

On February 27, Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) released a special debit card designed by G-DRAGON.

The vivid graphic design of the card is reportedly inspired by the concert tag 'ALL-ACCESS' of G-DRAGON.

With the distinctive smiley faced tattoo from the hand of G-DRAGON, the design of the debit card accentuates G-DRAGON's artistic talents.

Since the debit card is limited to 100,000 cards, the fans of G-DRAGON went through a competitive time to get the card.Celebrities w/ GD CardAmong celebrities, there were many who finally got the card, and they posted photos of themselves with the card on their social media accounts.

Ayno and Lou from K-pop boy band VAV and rapper DINDIN were the representative ones who left photos of themselves with the newly released card.Celebrities w/ GD CardCelebrities w/ GD CardCelebrities w/ GD CardCelebrities w/ GD CardWith loving comments saying, "I finally got the card designed by my respectful senior G-DRAGON", "I got the card by my hyung", "I love GD so much", and so on, they openly expressed gratitude and respect towards G-DRAGON.

Meanwhile, G-DRAGON entered the army on February 27 as an active-duty soldier. He is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military duty in December 2019.

(Credit= 'lou.vav' 'ayno.vav' 'dindinem' 'xxxibgdrgn'Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
