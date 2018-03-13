[SBS Star] Choo-Yu Couple's Fancy 3 Story House!

The new house of the lovely Korean-Chinese celebrity couple Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang was disclosed.On March 12 episode of SBS variety show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny', actress Choo Ja Hyun and actor Yu Xiaoguang arrived in Shenzhen for the filming of a drama.In the episode, Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang left their house in Beijing and got the new house in Shenzhen.The luxurious third floor house soon garnered attention from the public with gorgeous furnitures and large rooms.The simple and cozy interior of the house soon impressed Choo Ja Hyun.She walked around the house for a while, saying, "This is good", "Wow, it is amazing!", and many more.The house is reportedly prepared by the production company of the drama.Choo Ja Hyun noted, "In China, when your wife's pregnant, or the actor/actress wants to spend time with his/her family, the company gets a house for you."She added, "We were lucky. It wasn't pricey to get the house."This episode was aired on March 12.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny)(SBS Star)