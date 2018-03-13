SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo-Yu Couple's Fancy 3 Story House!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choo-Yu Couple's Fancy 3 Story House!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.13 15:21 조회 재생수41
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choo-Yu Couples Fancy 3 Story House!
The new house of the lovely Korean-Chinese celebrity couple Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang was disclosed.

On March 12 episode of SBS variety show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny', actress Choo Ja Hyun and actor Yu Xiaoguang arrived in Shenzhen for the filming of a drama.

In the episode, Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang left their house in Beijing and got the new house in Shenzhen.Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My DestinySame Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My DestinyThe luxurious third floor house soon garnered attention from the public with gorgeous furnitures and large rooms.Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My DestinySame Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My DestinyThe simple and cozy interior of the house soon impressed Choo Ja Hyun.

She walked around the house for a while, saying, "This is good", "Wow, it is amazing!", and many more.Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My DestinySame Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My DestinyThe house is reportedly prepared by the production company of the drama.Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My DestinyChoo Ja Hyun noted, "In China, when your wife's pregnant, or the actor/actress wants to spend time with his/her family, the company gets a house for you."

She added, "We were lucky. It wasn't pricey to get the house."

This episode was aired on March 12.

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호