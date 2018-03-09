[SBS Star] Actor Jo Min-ki Found Dead

Korean actor Jo Min-ki, who has faced a series of sexual harassment allegations, was found dead, today.On March 9 around 4:05 PM, Jo Min-ki was found dead in an apartment basement located in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.The actor was prohibited from leaving the country and will be called in for questioning for his sexual abuse allegations later this month.When he was first accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous online post on February 20, Jo denied the claims made against him.However, with more victims coming forward with their own testimonies, he changed his stance and apologized for his actions and the pain he has caused to the victims.Debuted as a theatrical actor in 1982, Jo Min-ki has appeared in major TV dramas and films.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)