[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals His Son's Reaction to Becoming a Big Brother
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals His Son's Reaction to Becoming a Big Brother

작성 2018.03.09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals His Sons Reaction to Becoming a Big Brother
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok revealed his son's initial reaction to the recent announcement that he is welcoming a new member to the family.

On March 8 episode of KBS2's variety show 'Happy Together 3', Yu Jae Seok shared a cute story of his son being sad after telling him that he was going to have a younger sibling.

Earlier on February 19, it was announced that Yu Jae Seok's family was expecting a second child.

▶ [SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's Family Is Expecting a Second Child!

On this day at the recording studio of 'Happy Together 3', everyone congratulated Yu Jae Seok on the good news and asked some questions.
Yu Jae SeokAfter thanking them, he cautiously said, "I won't say much as my wife is still in the very early stages of pregnancy."

When Yu Jae Seok was asked whether if he wanted his second child to be a son or daughter, he expressed his hope to have a daughter this time, "I would be happy whether my second child is a son or daughter, but it would be nice to have a daughter."
Yu Jae SeokThen Yu Jae Seok answered a question on how his son Ji-ho reacted to the announcement, "Ji-ho cried so much when we first told him about it. He even asked me what would happen to him after the new baby is born."

He explained that his son was worried that he would lose the love from his parents.

Yu Jae Seok continued the story, "But after a while, Ji-ho accepted it, and he is now looking forward to his younger sibling to be born."Yu Jae SeokAt the end, he added, "I would like to thank everyone on behalf of my wife Na Kyung-eun as well. Thank you very much."

Yu Jae Seok and Na Kyung-eun tied the knot in July 2008, and their son Yu Ji-ho was born in May 2010.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS2 Happy Together 3) 

(SBS Star) 
