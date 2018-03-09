[SBS Star] Taeyeon's Ageless Beauty Transcends Time

Taeyeon from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation entered her 30s as of today.On March 9, the photos of Taeyeon from her social media account garnered attention from the public since her young looks contrast to her age.Although Taeyeon turned into 30 in Korean age, her exceptionally young looks with pure, transparent skin contrast to her age with the eternal beauty.Called by her fans a 'vampire', Taeyeon with bright smiles still looks like a 20-year-old, just like the time she debuted in 2007.Born on March 9 1989, Taeyeon is getting incessant celebrations for her birthday from her fans.Let's take a look at her cute appearance that strips her actual age!(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)