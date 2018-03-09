[SBS Star] What Happens When You and GD Have the Same Name in Military?

The mailbox of the training soldier with the same name as G-DRAGON from BIGBANG catches the eyes of the public.On March 9, an online community released screenshots of the soldier's electronic mailbox.Although two different names of Kwon Ji Yong (G-DRAGON's full name) were found on the website with the born year and birthday of each one, the fans and friends of G-DRAGON seemed to be confused with the system, and accidentally sent letters to the wrong person.The mailbox of the other Kwon Ji Yong, as a result, was full of loving messages.From the title, people may tell that the letters are for G-DRAGON.The titles, for instance, were, "We wait for you to come back", "Ji Yong, how's your life in military?", "We miss you so much", and many more.Among the letters, the public found the one from Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment.With the title, "Ji Yong, it has been a while", Yang Hyun Suk seemed to send G-DRAGON a cheerful, warmhearted message.Meanwhile, G-DRAGON enlisted in the military on February 27 as an active-duty soldier.He is expected to be discharged from his mandatory duties in 2019.(Credit= Online Community, 'fromyg' 'phillip_paradise' Instagram)(SBS Star)