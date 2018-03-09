[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Gets a Luxurious Bed from Hotel!

The price of SEUNGRI's new bed that he bought from a hotel in Taiwan garners attention from the public.On March 5 episode of the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy', SEUNGRI joined the program as a special guest and talked about the story of his bed from the hotel in Taiwan.SEUNGRI found the perfect bed for him at the hotel during his visit to Taiwan, and he spent about three years to persuade the owner of the hotel to sell it to him.He noted that the bed is finally on its way to his house.After the story was told by SEUNGRI, a source from the entertainment industry in Taiwan reported that the bed is from the Presidential Suite of a 5-star hotel located in Songshan District of Taipei.The bed is reportedly to be priced around 100 thousand TWD (approximately 3,600 thousand KRW / 3,400 USD).The hotel is widely known to be the place where the most renowned celebrities from various countries stay for their night in Taiwan.Besides the renowned Hollywood celebrities Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman, Chris Evans, and Madonna, the representative Korean celebrities Jun Ji Hyun (Gianna Jun), Song Joong-ki, Park Bo Gum, Gong Yoo, and many more, have also stayed at the place.Meanwhile, SEUNGRI is very active in various fields. Besides the promotion of his Chinese film 'Love Only' and prepartion for the upcoming solo album, SEUNGRI also exposes himself as a global CEO of several businesses.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'Mandarin Oriental Taipei' Official Website)(SBS Star)