[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Reveals the Number of Celebrities Who Asked Him Out
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Reveals the Number of Celebrities Who Asked Him Out

작성 2018.03.09 13:55
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Reveals the Number of Celebrities Who Asked Him Out
Korean actor Lee Seung Gi revealed that no female celebrities have ever asked him out.

On March 8, Lee Seung Gi sat down for an interview with one media outlet, and he revealed an interesting story.

First, Lee Seung Gi commented on his popularity within female celebrities.

He said, "No female celebrity has ever expressed an interest in me. I find it fascinating to hear some other celebrities saying that a female celebrity approached them first. Why don't I have that kind of experience? I have no idea why."Lee Seung GiThe actor continued with his big signature smile across his face, "I must seem like a person who is not easy to approach. I may have to start overtly show that I'm available. Perhaps I should start walking around with my phone number written on my chest."Lee Seung GiThen, Lee Seung Gi mentioned that he is currently more focused on his career than love life.

He noted, "I'm not saying that I won't date anyone. If feelings develop and I manage to find the right person, then I would certainly start dating, but I'm more focused on my work right now. It just feels like I'm putting more energy into building my career at the moment."Lee Seung GiMeanwhile, Lee Seung Gi's new movie 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' released in theaters on February 28 is making a huge box office success, hitting over 1.1 million audience as of March 8.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leeseunggi' Official Website)

(SBS Star)     
