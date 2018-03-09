[SBS Star] Suzy Revealed Her Ideal Type to Be Lee Dong Wook in the Past!

After actress Suzy and actor Lee Dong Wook confirmed their relationship on March 9, Suzy's past statement about her ideal type is drawing attention of the public.Earlier on March 9, a news outlet spotted Lee Dong Wook and Suzy on a date in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.Shortly after the report was released, Suzy and Lee Dong Wook's management agencies both admitted the relationship.Previously, Suzy has once revealed that Lee Dong Wook was her ideal type.In 2012, Suzy was invited to be on SBS' variety show 'Strong Heart' as a guest.At the time, Lee Dong Wook was the host for the show with Shin Dong-yup.When Suzy was asked who her ideal type was, she mentioned several other names of celebrities first, including Gang Dong Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Yang Yoseop, and some others, then said, "But Lee Dong Wook is my ideal type now."In addition, Suzy especially prepared a gift for the show on that day, and revealed her drawings of the two hosts, along with the drawings of LeeTeuk and BOOM, who had a regular spot as guests on 'Strong Heart' then.In the drawings, Suzy ridiculously portrayed Shin Dong-yup, LeeTeuk and BOOM all on the same page, and made them burst into laughter.On the other hand, she drew Lee Dong Wook on a separate page looking like a handsome cartoon character.Six years later, Suzy broke the 13-year age gap and became a sweet couple with her ideal type Lee Dong Wook.Despite the sudden break of their dating news, many fans all around the world are showing strong support to the two top celebrities' love.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Strong Heart, SBS funE, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook, 'jypactos' Official Website)(SBS Star)