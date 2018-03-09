[SBS Star] So Jisub Talks about Music and Love

Actor So Jisub unveiled his perception towards music and love.On March 8, So Jisub had an interview for his new romance film 'Be With You' at a cafe in Seoul and answered to the questions with his distinctively straightforward and witty expressions.When he was asked about the reason why he constantly releases an album full of hip-hop songs, he burst into laughter.He said, "I love hip-hop, and I also want to have fun with my fans. I can't sing in front of other people. It happens only at the place of my fans."Following the question of why he is deeply into hip-hop, So Jisub also responded to the inquiry whether anyone suggested him to participate in rap competitions.So Jisub soon replied, "Actually, the program 'Show Me the Money' asked me to participate in the show various times."He continued, "But I decided not to because I like music and that is the only reason why I do it. I don't want others to evaluate my work."So Jisub added with big smiles, "People often ask me if I get any profits from the albums. At least I don't have debts."After the discussion of his affection towards music, So Jisub also broached his perception towards love and relationships since he filmed the romance film this time.So Jisub said, "I'm just like Woo-jin from the film, so it was really good to play the role. I am not really used to have conversation with girls, and I get awkward whenever I'm with them."Yet So Jisub was very positive towards marriage. He said, "I think it's because I appear in the film as a father, but recently, I have started to consider marriage."He added, "It was the first time that I spent most of my time with a kid, and I had so much fun. But I guess I have to meet someone first as soon as possible."The film 'Be With You' is a remake of the best-selling Japanese novel 'Be With You'.The novel was also made into a movie in Japan in 2004, and So Jisub will draw a love story with actress Son Ye-jin in which the two reunites from the magical promise made in rain.'Be With You' premieres on March 14.(Credit= 51K Entertainment, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)