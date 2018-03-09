[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Yoseop Melts Our Hearts with 'I'll be with you'

K-pop boy group Highlight's member Yang Yoseop revealed 'I'll be with you' for the first time on a music show.On March 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Yang Yoseop sang one of the tracks 'I'll be with you' from his second solo mini album 'White' released on February 19.Just like the title track 'Where I am gone', 'I'll be with you' is also a sentimental song which magnifies his mature voice.It has been said that Yang Yoseop wrote 'I'll be with you' especially for his fans.The singer wanted to console his fans who were going through a difficult time in their lives.During the performance, fans were seen softly waving Highlight's official light sticks as if they were telling him that his kind words in the lyrics have healed them.Listen to Yang Yoseop's soothing voice below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)