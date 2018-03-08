[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT U Says We Are the 'BOSS' of the Show!



(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

An uprising K-pop boy band NCT unveiled its unit NCT U from the impressive project of the year called 'NCT 2018' at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On March 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', NCT U performed its brand-new song 'BOSS'.The song 'BOSS' is the first track of the group's upcoming album that is released on March 14.Written by its members MARK and TAEYONG, 'BOSS' draws the goals of boys being leaders along the dynamic beat of the electro-hip hop base sound.Although the group tends to wear casual, comfortable clothes on stage, the members were in semi-formal outfits that heightened their masculine charms.NCT debuted in 2016 and consists of three subunits―NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DREAM.With three newly added members―LUCAS, JUNGWOO, and KUN, the group has 18 members in total and looks forward to actively holding activities as an artist.Who is the 'BOSS' of the show? It's NCT U!(SBS Star)