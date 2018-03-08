[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Jung Yu-mi Are Ready to Run After Criminals!

Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo and actress Jung Yu-mi's photos in the police uniform were released online.Recently, publicity stills of Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-mi from tvN's new drama 'Live' were released on its official social media account.In the stills, Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-mi wear the distinctive uniform of a police officer, and appear to look highly engaged in filming the drama.In some photos, they look very serious while they are seen laughing on the other photos.During the shooting of 'Live', Lee Kwang Soo's close celebrity friend Zo In Sung even made a visit to the set.On March 7, tvN shared pictures of Zo In Sung at the filming site with the caption that said, "We thought someone turned on an extra light on the set, but it actually was Zo In Sung. What a strong friendship!".Upon the visit, one of the members of the production team noted, "Zo In Sung didn't come here to make a cameo appearance. He just visited the set to show support to his friend Lee Kwang Soo and the scriptwriter No Hee-kyung, who he worked with on various dramas in the past."'Live' is a drama that revolves around the lives of police officers working at the busiest police station in Korea fighting day and night to protect citizens and the law.The drama will shed light on the relatable and humorous stories of police officers.It will be possible to watch the hilarious moments of Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-mi as police officers on 'Live' from March 10.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'tvNSatSunDrama' Facebook, 'tvn_joy' Instagram, 'soopent' Official Website)(SBS Star)