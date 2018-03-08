SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Jung Yu-mi Are Ready to Run After Criminals!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Jung Yu-mi Are Ready to Run After Criminals!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.08 17:27 수정 2018.03.08 18:24 조회 재생수227
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Jung Yu-mi Are Ready to Run After Criminals!
Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo and actress Jung Yu-mi's photos in the police uniform were released online.

Recently, publicity stills of Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-mi from tvN's new drama 'Live' were released on its official social media account.

In the stills, Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-mi wear the distinctive uniform of a police officer, and appear to look highly engaged in filming the drama.

In some photos, they look very serious while they are seen laughing on the other photos.Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-miLee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-miDuring the shooting of 'Live', Lee Kwang Soo's close celebrity friend Zo In Sung even made a visit to the set.

On March 7, tvN shared pictures of Zo In Sung at the filming site with the caption that said, "We thought someone turned on an extra light on the set, but it actually was Zo In Sung. What a strong friendship!".

Upon the visit, one of the members of the production team noted, "Zo In Sung didn't come here to make a cameo appearance. He just visited the set to show support to his friend Lee Kwang Soo and the scriptwriter No Hee-kyung, who he worked with on various dramas in the past."
Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-mi'Live' is a drama that revolves around the lives of police officers working at the busiest police station in Korea fighting day and night to protect citizens and the law.

The drama will shed light on the relatable and humorous stories of police officers.
Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-miIt will be possible to watch the hilarious moments of Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yu-mi as police officers on 'Live' from March 10.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'tvNSatSunDrama' Facebook, 'tvn_joy' Instagram, 'soopent' Official Website)

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호