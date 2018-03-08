[SBS Star] Celebrating International Women's Day: Girl Groups in Suits!

The concept of K-pop girl groups wearing suits has been in place for a long time.It is especially meaningful for us to take a look at the photos of girl bands in simple, neat, chic, and mature outfits that further heighten their hidden charms since it is the day of women to commemorate the movement for women's rights.In commemoration of the March 8 International Women's Day, let's take a look at the groups who have tried the chic looks!Which one is your favorite?Happy International Women's Day!(Credit= SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, RBW)(SBS Star)