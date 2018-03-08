[SBS Star] These SM Entertainment Artists Look Like They Are Twins!

Fans even say that there is a preferred appearance by SM Entertainment, and they call it the 'SM look'.
Some artists who belong to SM Entertainment show a noticeable resemblance to other SM Entertainment artists.
Let's take a look at these SM Entertainment artists who could easily pass as twins!
1. EXO's SUHO and Red Velvet's IRENE
2. f(x)'s Krystal and NCT's JAEHYUN
3. NCT's JUNGWOO and SHINee's TAEMIN
4. JYJ's Kim Jae Joong (he debuted under SM Entertainment as a member of TVXQ!) and NCT's TAEYONG
5. SHINee's MINHO and NCT's LUCAS
6. NCT's RENJUN and Red Velvet's WENDY
(Lee Narin, Credit= CJeS Entertainment, SM Entertainment, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)