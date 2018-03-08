SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says He Could Have Stayed in the Army Forever?
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says He Could Have Stayed in the Army Forever?

작성 2018.03.08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says He Could Have Stayed in the Army Forever?
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi released the stories of his experience in the army.

On March 7, Lee Seung Gi was on V LIVE's 'Actor&Chatter' and had an interview for his new film 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' released on February 28.

When the host told him the date he entered the army, Lee Seung Gi smiled and responded, "My experience in the army is a half of my life."Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi's special affection towards his time in the military was relentless.

He said, "It was really cold. I thought I was a cool person, so I just entered the training center as if it were nothing. But you know what? I am not a cool person."

He burst into laughter and continued, "The training center is just so freezing and everyone gets sick. You can never recover from the illness."

He added, "I tried my best to cure myself, but I didn't get better at all. If you'd become better, that's the betrayal of the group."
Lee Seung GiHis humorous and witty responses brought applause and guffaw from the public.

The host continued asking him questions related to his time in the military.

When she said it felt especially longer when Lee Seung Gi was in the army, he soon responded to her comment with bright smiles.

He said, "I was about to be sent abroad. I was assigned to the division of Republic of Korea Army Special Warfare Command, and the drama 'Descendants of Sun' (2016) was so popular at that time."

He continued, "Only one of the soldiers from a country could wear the uniform actor Song Joong-ki wore for his character, and I was notified that a person from my division is in need for the position."Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi laughed and added, "When I heard that news, I thought I should be the one to go for the position. So I asked the Battalion Commander whether I could be sent abroad."

He noted, "He asked me to calm down and think about it more. It was so good not to go. I could have done more training from my division and spend a great time there with amazing companions."

Lee Seung Gi wrapped up his comment by saying, "The commanders asked me to stay in the army forever because I was really dedicated to the training. They even wrote a document to extend my stay in the army longer for fun."Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi was discharged from the mandatory military duties in 2017, and is actively participating in various fields.

Besides the SBS variety show 'Master in the House', Lee Seung Gi's newly released film 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' garners attention from the public with interesting plot and remarkable casts.

(Credit= V LIVE 'Actor#Chatter') 

(SBS Star) 
