[SBS Star] SEUNGRI's Variety Show Appearance with Wanna One!

SEUNGRI from K-pop boy band BIGBANG will be making a variety show guest appearance together with the members of rookie boy group Wanna One.On March 8, it was reported that SEUNGRI has filmed an episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' on March 7.Uprising K-pop boy group Wanna One's three members―Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu and Park Woo Jin are also joining the same episode.The Wanna One members' guest appearance was already reported last month, but as the show usually features four guests per episode, people were wondering who will be the last guest for the episode.After SEUNGRI revealed to be the fourth guest, fans are expecting a good chemistry among SEUNGRI and the three Wanna One members.Meanwhile, SEUNGRI is currently preparing his solo comeback album, while Wanna One is scheduled to make its comeback on March 19.(Credit= 'BIGBANG' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)