SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI's Variety Show Appearance with Wanna One!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI's Variety Show Appearance with Wanna One!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.08 14:21 조회 재생수64
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEUNGRIs Variety Show Appearance with Wanna One!
SEUNGRI from K-pop boy band BIGBANG will be making a variety show guest appearance together with the members of rookie boy group Wanna One.

On March 8, it was reported that SEUNGRI has filmed an episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' on March 7.
BIGBANG SEUNGRIUprising K-pop boy group Wanna One's three members―Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu and Park Woo Jin are also joining the same episode.

The Wanna One members' guest appearance was already reported last month, but as the show usually features four guests per episode, people were wondering who will be the last guest for the episode.

After SEUNGRI revealed to be the fourth guest, fans are expecting a good chemistry among SEUNGRI and the three Wanna One members.
Wanna OneMeanwhile, SEUNGRI is currently preparing his solo comeback album, while Wanna One is scheduled to make its comeback on March 19.

(Credit= 'BIGBANG' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호