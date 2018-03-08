[SBS Star] Ha Jiwon Reveals Her Mindset as an Actress

Korean actress Ha Jiwon's sincere interview is attracting attention of many international fans.Recently, a popular Malaysian magazine 'Citta Bella' announced that it will feature Ha Jiwon as the cover model for its March issue.In the pictorial, Ha Jiwon showed off her exceptional beauty with a stylish short haircut.With her 22 years of acting experience, she managed to naturally express various kind of emotions on the pictures.Ha Jiwon garnered popularity in Malaysia after the release of the film 'Manhunt' last November where she played the role of a female main character.'Citta Bella' noted, "Ha Jiwon has played over 20 different characters in her previous work so far. We believe she can pull off all kinds of roles."During the interview with the magazine, Ha Jiwon commented, "By working with the director of the movie 'Manhunt' John Woo, and the multi-national team made of members from China and Japan, I was able to experience new cultures. I think that made me feel more comfortable about trying out new things in life."The actress also mentioned the kind of attitude that she wants to have as an actress.She said, "I want to continue doing my best to achieve my goals. I want to keep myself modest at all times."Currently, Ha Jiwon is in the process of reviewing her next project.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'cittabellamalaysia' Facebook)(SBS Star)