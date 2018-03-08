[SBS Star] The Life of 'The Great SEUNGRI' as a Worldwide CEO!

SEUNGRI from K-pop boy band BIGBANG unveils himself as a worldwide CEO fluent in 3 different languages.On March 9, the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone' features an episode that exposes the luxurious life of SEUNGRI in resemblance to the one from 'The Great Gatsby'.Prior to the upcoming episode, the program released several photos of SEUNGRI at his house starting his day with excessive amount of work while he has breakfast.From the photo, SEUNGRI is tightly holding his cell phone and on the phone to confirm the work for his businesses.His serious attitude as a CEO contrasts to himself as a member of BIGBANG and amazes the public.According to the staffs of the show, it is noted that SEUNGRI is actually a global CEO by freely using English, Chinese, and Japanese like a native speaker.SEUNGRI explained the reason why he learns various languages by saying, "I wanted to make the reason why people need me. That's why I started learning foreign languages and could be fluent in those."With his serious attitude as an accomplished CEO, the released photos also unveil a part of SEUNGRI's luxurious house the first time.His clean, neat house with cozy furnitures and basin covered with gold reveals SEUNGRI's distinctive taste in the interior design of his house.SEUNGRI's successful life a worldwide CEO with the extravagant, luxurious house will be aired on this Friday through the program.(Credit= MBC 'I Live Alone')(SBS Star)