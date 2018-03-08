[SBS Star] BTS to Sing the Title Song of the Japanese Remake of 'Signal'

K-pop boy band BTS sings the title song of the Japanese remake of Korean drama 'Signal'.On March 8, it is officially announced that BTS will sing the title song 'Don't Leave Me' for the Kansai Telecasting Corporation's upcoming drama 'Signal' in April.'Don't Leave Me' is a hip-hop based song with powerful EDM beat, and the song is expected to heighten the intense plot line of the drama.The song is also planned to be listed on BTS' third Japanese full album 'FACE YOURSELF' released in April.The drama 'Signal' is the remake of the recent Korean thriller 'Signal' from tvN in 2016.Since the original drama caught the eyes of public with the perfect harmony of the casts, characters, stories, and music, the remake version also grabs attention from people with BTS' participation.Meanwhile, BTS intends to release its third full album 'FACE YOURSELF' in Japan with 10 tracks on April 4.Before the group renews its activities, BTS spread its name on the worldwide stage of 'American Music Awards' and 'Billboard Music Awards' held in America last year.Their album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' and the song 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' stayed in the Billboard chart for the longest time ever as a K-pop artist and left astonishing records.(Credit= 'signal_ktv' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, ktv 'Signal' tvN 'Signal' Official Website)(SBS Star)