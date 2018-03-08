SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Hinted at Their Relationship Online?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Hinted at Their Relationship Online?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.08 11:09 수정 2018.03.08 11:11 조회 재생수645
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Hinted at Their Relationship Online?
After the two popular Korean celebrities actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun admitted their relationship on March 7, fans discovered pictures that they posted in the past that seemed like they were hinting their relationship. 

Earlier on March 7, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun were reportedly dating, but their management agencies both denied the news at first.

However, after another media outlet released photos of the two on a public date, they confirmed their relationship.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Confirmed Their Relationship

In the photos released, they were seen wearing the same colored t-shirt on every date that they were spotted.
Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae JunFollowing the release of the photos of the two with a matching t-shirt, fans found posts on Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's social media accounts that look like they were hinting their relationship.

On December 22, Park Shin Hye posted a picture of herself wearing a red zip up jacket with a black bucket hat.
Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae JunAbout a month later on January 20, Choi Tae Jun also shared a photo of himself wearing the same jacket and a black baseball cap.Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae JunThey had the exact same jacket on like how they enjoy putting on a matching outfit on their date, but the colors of their hats also matched as well as the angles of the two pictures.

The two photos are making fans wonder if they were trying to hint their relationship. Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae JunMeanwhile, Park Shin Hye is taking some rest after her movie 'Heart Blackened' last year, and Choi Tae Jun is shooting a one-act drama with SBS.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actorctj' 'ssinz7' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호