[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Hinted at Their Relationship Online?

After the two popular Korean celebrities actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun admitted their relationship on March 7, fans discovered pictures that they posted in the past that seemed like they were hinting their relationship.Earlier on March 7, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun were reportedly dating, but their management agencies both denied the news at first.However, after another media outlet released photos of the two on a public date, they confirmed their relationship.In the photos released, they were seen wearing the same colored t-shirt on every date that they were spotted.Following the release of the photos of the two with a matching t-shirt, fans found posts on Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's social media accounts that look like they were hinting their relationship.On December 22, Park Shin Hye posted a picture of herself wearing a red zip up jacket with a black bucket hat.About a month later on January 20, Choi Tae Jun also shared a photo of himself wearing the same jacket and a black baseball cap.They had the exact same jacket on like how they enjoy putting on a matching outfit on their date, but the colors of their hats also matched as well as the angles of the two pictures.The two photos are making fans wonder if they were trying to hint their relationship.Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye is taking some rest after her movie 'Heart Blackened' last year, and Choi Tae Jun is shooting a one-act drama with SBS.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actorctj' 'ssinz7' Instagram)(SBS Star)