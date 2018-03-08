[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Rising Actor Yang Se Jong Reveals His Ideal Type!

Korean actor Yang Se Jong's honest interview was revealed.On March 6, SBS' variety show 'Han Bam' aired an episode showing an interview of Yang Se Jong.As Yang Se Jong is known to be a shy and quiet person, the interviewer prepared a special game to make him comfortable.Yang Se Jong had to talk to the interviewer as if talking to his friend without sounding too polite, and if he failed to answer any questions within three seconds, the interviewer would hit his head with a hammer toy.During the game, the interviewer asked about Yang Se Jong's ideal type and he promptly answered, "I like a type of woman who look like Jennifer Lawrence. I like someone who give off good vibes."Then, Yang Se Jong was asked what his secrets were to the great looks that he presents.The actor replied, "I'm not good-looking. My current appearance is all a lie. It's because I've gotten make-up and hair done by professionals. They even checked up on my style right before this interview."Just by watching the interview, Yang Se Jong does not seem shy nor quiet at all.He just seems like a genuine guy with a cheerful personality.In the end of the game, the interviewer noted that he thought Yang Se Jong displayed his talkative side of him during the interview that day.Yang Se Jong is a newly-debuted actor, who has been gaining lots of attention from the public for his superb acting skills especially on SBS' dramas 'Dr. Romantic (2016)' and 'Temperature of Love (2017)'.Since his debut in the end of 2016, he has been chosen as the model for six different brands for their commercials already, showing his rapidly increasing popularity.Watch Yang Se Jong's adorable interview below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'goodpeople.ent8' Facebook)(SBS Star)