[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Makes You Fall under a Spell with Fantastical Songs!

An uprising K-pop girl group WJSN returned with a fascinating concept as the students from the School of Magicians, and had a comeback stage at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On March 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', WJSN performed the title track 'Dreams Come True' and the side track 'Starry Moment' from its fourth mini album 'Dream your dream' released on February 27.The performance of the side track 'Starry Moment' exposed WJSN's aspect as cute, pure, and innocent girls with the lyrics that draw a shy, timid girl hesitant to confess her love and feelings to her lover.After the stage of 'Starry Moment', WJSN finally unveiled its title track with fascinating performance.The title track 'Dreams Come True' is a bright song that generates people dream of having happy endings for their love.The optimistic lyrics of the song diminish fears and encourage people to actively run for their love.The school uniforms of wizards used as the stage costume suggest the primary theme of WJSN's new album is to spellbind people with positive energies.WJSN is here to make you fall under a spell!First, check out the stage of 'Starry Moment'.And the outlandish song 'Dreams Come True'!(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)