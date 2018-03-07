SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Fights for Fans Who Are Asked to Kneel Down
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Fights for Fans Who Are Asked to Kneel Down

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.07 16:37 조회 재생수88
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Fights for Fans Who Are Asked to Kneel Down
The members of K-pop boy group MONSTA X are drawing attention from all K-pop fans by their thoughtful gestures that they have shown to their fans. 

On March 2, a fan of MONSTA X shared a video clip of the group at a photograph session with its fans that took place in Singapore.

According to this fan, MONSTA X was initially planned to sit on the stools while the fans stood behind them.

However, the members of MONSTA X suggested standing up instead of their fans, being the gentlemen.
MONSTA XIt was raining on this day, but it started raining harder as the photograph session went on.

During the photograph session, the staff at the event suddenly got rid of the stools and asked one of the groups of fans to kneel down in front of MONSTA X where it was wet.

As soon as MONSTA X heard this, a member MINHYUK frowned and told the staff that making the fans to kneel down on the wet stage was inconsiderate.
MONSTA XThe other members I.M, KIHYUN, and WONHO also strongly expressed that they should not be kneeling down, and even told the fans not to kneel down when they were about to do so.
MONSTA XMONSTA XMONSTA XMONSTA XIn the end, the fans took pictures with them standing up right beside MONSTA X.

After that, the staff brought the stools back, and all fans were able to comfortably sit on the stools until the end of the event.

MONSTA X's amazing manners made the fans' heart warm and have spread throughout the fandom as well as other fandom of K-pop artists.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X is getting ready for its comeback with the group's sixth mini album 'THE CONNECT' that is scheduled to be released on March 26. 
MONSTA XWatch the members of MONSTA X showing their kind gestures to their fans. 
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter, 'Nichkhunnie' YouTube)

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호