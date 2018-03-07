[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Fights for Fans Who Are Asked to Kneel Down

The members of K-pop boy group MONSTA X are drawing attention from all K-pop fans by their thoughtful gestures that they have shown to their fans.On March 2, a fan of MONSTA X shared a video clip of the group at a photograph session with its fans that took place in Singapore.According to this fan, MONSTA X was initially planned to sit on the stools while the fans stood behind them.However, the members of MONSTA X suggested standing up instead of their fans, being the gentlemen.It was raining on this day, but it started raining harder as the photograph session went on.During the photograph session, the staff at the event suddenly got rid of the stools and asked one of the groups of fans to kneel down in front of MONSTA X where it was wet.As soon as MONSTA X heard this, a member MINHYUK frowned and told the staff that making the fans to kneel down on the wet stage was inconsiderate.The other members I.M, KIHYUN, and WONHO also strongly expressed that they should not be kneeling down, and even told the fans not to kneel down when they were about to do so.In the end, the fans took pictures with them standing up right beside MONSTA X.After that, the staff brought the stools back, and all fans were able to comfortably sit on the stools until the end of the event.MONSTA X's amazing manners made the fans' heart warm and have spread throughout the fandom as well as other fandom of K-pop artists.Meanwhile, MONSTA X is getting ready for its comeback with the group's sixth mini album 'THE CONNECT' that is scheduled to be released on March 26.Watch the members of MONSTA X showing their kind gestures to their fans.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter, 'Nichkhunnie' YouTube)(SBS Star)