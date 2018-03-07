[SBS Star] VIDEO: Are You Coming? Cheetah Replies, 'I'll Be There'

The female rapper Cheetah dropped her first full album '28 IDENTITY' and had a comeback stage at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On March 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Cheetah performed the title track 'I'll Be There' of the album '28 IDENTITY' released on March 1.The title track 'I'll Be There' draws the moment of falling in love with distinctively honest, straightforward expressions of Cheetah along the groovy, rhythmical beat of the song.Her first full album '28 IDENTITY' exposes the record of herself living with two different names and finding the identity of the one.The album is consisted of 18 tracks, and Cheetah not only participated in composing and writing lyrics of the song but also took responsibility as a producer of the whole album.As an accomplished artist, Cheetah collaborated with prestigious composers and producers, and successfully established her own album.Are you coming? No worries, I'm on my way. 'I'll Be There'.(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)