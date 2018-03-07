SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT to Hold a Grand-scale Showcase Next Week
[SBS Star] NCT to Hold a Grand-scale Showcase Next Week

작성 2018.03.07 16:19
18-member K-pop boy group NCT is holding a never-before-seen showcase next week.

According to NCT's management agency SM Entertainment on March 7, NCT is holding its showcase 'NCT 2018 EMPATHY' on March 14 at 8PM KST.

During the showcase, NCT will unveil its new album 'NCT 2018 EMPATHY' and new songs, which includes music from the group's sub-units NCT 127, NCT U and NCT DREAM.
NCTNCTNCTNCT will also perform to its pre-released songs of 2018, including NCT U's 'BOSS', 'Baby Don't Stop' and NCT DREAM's 'GO'.

The group's name NCT stands for 'Neo Cultural Technology', under a concept of unlimited member capacity and unit division.

The first unit NCT U debuted in April 2016, while NCT 127 made its debut in July, NCT DREAM in August.

NCT recently welcomed three new members―JUNGWOO, LUCAS and KUN, bringing the total number of members to 18. 

The showcase takes place at Korea University's Hwajung Gymnasium, Seoul, and is expected to be broadcasted live on V LIVE.

Check out NCT's pre-released music videos below.
 
NCT U's 'BOSS'
 
NCT U's 'Baby Don't Stop'
 
NCT DREAM's 'GO'

(Credit= 'NCT.smtown' Facebook, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
