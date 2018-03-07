SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Let's Sing 'La La La' with Weki Meki and Go for Your Love!
2018.03.07
K-pop girl group Weki Meki performed the title track 'La La La' from its second mini album 'Lucky' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On March 4 episode of 'Inkigayo', Weki Meki mesmerized the audience with its powerful hip-hop based title track 'La La La' released on February 21.Weki MekiThe performance began with members wearing blue outfits for the dynamic rhythm and energetic dance of the song.

With a trendy beat and straightforward lyrics, Weki Meki expressed an active young individual confidently asking her love interest to go on a date.Weki MekiDifferent from the time in which the group had this image of pure, innocent girls with more focus on cuteness, Weki Meki was full of teen-crush charms through confident facial expressions and powerful dance moves.Weki MekiThe powerful dance move of the song especially marks Weki Meki's challenge and change as an artist since its debut in last August.

Let's get crazy with Weki Meki's stage at 'Inkigayo'!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
