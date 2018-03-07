[SBS Star] VIDEO: Are You the 'True Love' of Kim Sung Kyu?



Kim Sung Kyu from K-pop boy band INFINITE had a comeback stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' as a solo artist.On March 4, Kim Sung Kyu performed the title track 'True Love' and the side track 'City of Angels' (literal translation) from his new album '10 Stories' released on February 26.Since it has been around 3 years after he released his solo album, his fans are excited to see him back on stage as an artist with different charms from the ones he has as the member of INFINITE.The title track 'True Love' is composed by SPACEBOY and Kim Jongwan of NELL with the style of alternative pop.The powerful, impressive, rocking sound accentuates Kim Sung Kyu's astonishing singing.Interestingly, the lyrics of the side track 'City of Angels' was written by Kim Sung Kyu.He described the song from an interview, "There's the place that I want to return, and there's the person that I miss so much. This song perfectly illustrates my nostalgia of the place and person."He added, "But it's not like, 'I'm going crazy' because I miss those so much. The song rather describes the detailed feelings of myself whenever I get reminded of the two."With Kim Sung Kyu's active participation in his new album '10 Stories', it is also remarkable to see Kim Jongwan as the producer of the album.Since Kim Sung Kyu has been a big fan of Kim Jongwan of NELL for a long time, this album finally satisfies his dream of having collaboration with the favorite artist.Are you Kim Sung Kyu's 'True Love'?(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)