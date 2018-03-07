[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Yong Hwa to Stand Trial for Illicit Admission

On March 6, SBS' variety show 'Han Bam' aired an episode that showed Korean actor/singer Jung Young Hwa heading to his military base to serve the mandatory duty, and also gave an update on his recent graduate school admission controversy.In the afternoon on March 5, Jung Yong Hwa quietly entered the training center at the 15th Infantry Division located in Gangwon-do.Several hundred fans were present around the training center, but they had to go back home without having the opportunity to say a final goodbye as Jung Yong Hwa's car unfortunately just drove past them.Earlier on March 2, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency officially announced that Jung Yong Hwa will stand trial for suspected illicit admission to a graduate school program without due process.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Jung Yong Hwa and five others have been referred to the prosecution on recommendation that they be charged with obstruction of business without detention.The six included Jung Yong Hwa, his manager, the head of the department, school staff member and two other students who were suspected illicit admission to the program.Jung Yong Hwa is currently accused of being admitted to a doctorate course at Kyung Hee University in 2017 with the highest marks on the admission tests without being interviewed, which is a process required for admission.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency also declared that they cannot accept his participation in an interview.On the same day, Jung Yong Hwa once again emphasized his previous statement that claimed that he did have an interview.Jung Yong Hwa explained on his social media account, "I had an interview for the course with the professor at my recording studio. We talked about the songs that I made in the past as well as the ones that I was working on at the time. I also discussed my future plans as a K-pop artist."On March 4, Jung Yong Hwa sent a goodbye message to his fans ahead of his enlistment.Jung Yong Hwa is expected to be discharged from the military in December 2019.Watch Jung Yong Hwa's story on SBS 'Han Bam' below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'CNBLUEOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)