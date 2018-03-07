SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Confirmed Their Relationship
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Confirmed Their Relationship

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.07 13:18 수정 2018.03.07 13:26 조회 재생수1,498
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Confirmed Their Relationship
Actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun both have admitted that they are dating.

Shortly after SBS funE's exclusive report on March 7 that the two are dating, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's agencies both denied the news at first.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Jun Reportedly Dating

However, after another media outlet released photos of the two on a public date, the agencies now confirmed their relationship.
Park Shin HyePark Shin Hye's management agency S.A.L.T. Entertainment stated, "Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun progressed from friends to lovers and began dating since the end of last year. They give strength to each other. Please look fondly on the couple who have recently started their romantic relationship."
Choi Tae JunChoi Tae Jun's H.BROTHERS Korea also stated, "We checked on the dating rumors, and Choi Tae Jun admitted that they have been dating since last year."

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호