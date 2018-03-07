[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye♥Choi Tae Jun Confirmed Their Relationship

Actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun both have admitted that they are dating.Shortly after SBS funE's exclusive report on March 7 that the two are dating, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's agencies both denied the news at first.However, after another media outlet released photos of the two on a public date, the agencies now confirmed their relationship.Park Shin Hye's management agency S.A.L.T. Entertainment stated, "Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun progressed from friends to lovers and began dating since the end of last year. They give strength to each other. Please look fondly on the couple who have recently started their romantic relationship."Choi Tae Jun's H.BROTHERS Korea also stated, "We checked on the dating rumors, and Choi Tae Jun admitted that they have been dating since last year."(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)