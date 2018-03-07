SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BoA's Considerate Greeting of KEY After His Struggles
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BoA's Considerate Greeting of KEY After His Struggles

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.07 13:58 수정 2018.03.07 14:11 조회 재생수11
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BoAs Considerate Greeting of KEY After His Struggles
K-pop artist BoA welcomed KEY from boy band SHINee by saying, "I missed you, Ki-bum (KEY's real name)."

On March 5, an online reality show 'Keyword#BoA' aired an episode in which BoA met KEY after a month since their last encounter.

Although KEY has actively participated in the program, he was no longer on the show after February 25.

Since it is noted that the show was filmed during the time when KEY had to go through the loss of his beloved member JONGHYUN, the program concentrated on BoA's activities and comeback as an artist.

In the beginning of the episode, BoA confessed, "It's been a while since I met Ki-bum. I am going to Jeju Island to meet him."BoA, KEYBoA, KEYShe added with a calm voice, "I missed you, Ki-bum."BoA, KEYBefore their encounter, KEY uploaded a post on his social media account, saying, "I still want to be a singer. But I will keep in my mind that JONGHYUN is always beside me."

He highlighted, "Whenever you guys see me or the other members of SHINee, please treat us like you have done before."BoA, KEYAfter BoA checked KEY's message on his social media account, she was firm to follow his words.

When two of them finally met, BoA did not ask or say anything related to the incident.BoA, KEYBy having casual talks such as the temperature of Jeju Island and their shared experiences, the conversation soon diminished temporary awkwardness and the memories of KEY's struggles.BoA, KEYBoA, KEYIn the aftermath of their encounter, BoA confessed how she felt during the meeting.

She said, "I messaged him that I missed him so much. But when we finally met, it didn't feel like it has been a long time."BoA, KEYBoA, KEYKEY also mentioned with slight smiles, "I messaged BoA during the times when I was not on the show, so it wasn't really awkward. It was just really good to see her."BoA, KEYHis short response seems to indicate his genuine gratitude towards BoA's considerate behaviors.

On this episode, their trip to Jeju Island was the last trip of the two for the program.BoA, KEYJust like their previous trips to various places in Korea, BoA and KEY talked about the area's renowned restaurants and their daily lives.

The encounter of the two was special, yet the same as usual.

(Credit= 'boakwon' 'bumkeyk' Instagram, SM C&C 'Keyword#BoA')

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호