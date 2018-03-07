[SBS Star] BoA's Considerate Greeting of KEY After His Struggles

K-pop artist BoA welcomed KEY from boy band SHINee by saying, "I missed you, Ki-bum (KEY's real name)."On March 5, an online reality show 'Keyword#BoA' aired an episode in which BoA met KEY after a month since their last encounter.Although KEY has actively participated in the program, he was no longer on the show after February 25.Since it is noted that the show was filmed during the time when KEY had to go through the loss of his beloved member JONGHYUN, the program concentrated on BoA's activities and comeback as an artist.In the beginning of the episode, BoA confessed, "It's been a while since I met Ki-bum. I am going to Jeju Island to meet him."She added with a calm voice, "I missed you, Ki-bum."Before their encounter, KEY uploaded a post on his social media account, saying, "I still want to be a singer. But I will keep in my mind that JONGHYUN is always beside me."He highlighted, "Whenever you guys see me or the other members of SHINee, please treat us like you have done before."After BoA checked KEY's message on his social media account, she was firm to follow his words.When two of them finally met, BoA did not ask or say anything related to the incident.By having casual talks such as the temperature of Jeju Island and their shared experiences, the conversation soon diminished temporary awkwardness and the memories of KEY's struggles.In the aftermath of their encounter, BoA confessed how she felt during the meeting.She said, "I messaged him that I missed him so much. But when we finally met, it didn't feel like it has been a long time."KEY also mentioned with slight smiles, "I messaged BoA during the times when I was not on the show, so it wasn't really awkward. It was just really good to see her."His short response seems to indicate his genuine gratitude towards BoA's considerate behaviors.On this episode, their trip to Jeju Island was the last trip of the two for the program.Just like their previous trips to various places in Korea, BoA and KEY talked about the area's renowned restaurants and their daily lives.The encounter of the two was special, yet the same as usual.(Credit= 'boakwon' 'bumkeyk' Instagram, SM C&C 'Keyword#BoA')(SBS Star)