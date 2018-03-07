[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Jun Reportedly Dating

Korean actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun are reportedly in a relationship for a year!On March 7, SBS funE reported that the two stars, who are both students at Chung Ang University, have been dating for year after developing a close friendship.According to a source from the entertainment industry, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun usually enjoy their quiet dates at Park Shin Hye's place located in Seoul.The source also revealed that Choi Tae Jun's close friends are already aware of their relationship, as the two often hang out with their acquaintances as well.Last year, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun both denied dating reports due to their "personal reasons", but they reportedly continued their close friendship.In response to the report, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's agencies are currently checking with them.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)