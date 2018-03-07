SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG's Touching Encounter with the Fan Makes People Cry
작성 2018.03.07
An Italian fan of K-pop boy band BIGBANG finally met the group and burst into tears.

On March 6, the KBS variety show 'Let Me Stay for One Night' aired an episode in which the casts invited the Italian fan Martha and her family.

For Martha's Family, who is a big fan of BIGBANG, the casts brought the family to BIGBANG's concert.BIGBANG (GD)The most remarkable scene from the aired episode was the one in which the members of BIGBANG encountered Martha's family.

The members of the group abruptly came to see the Martha family before their concert began, and the family could not hide surprises from seeing BIGBANG in real life.BIGBANG (GD)Martha especially shuddered and asked G-DRAGON for hug, and he responded to Martha's request by softly giving hugs.BIGBANG (GD)BIGBANG (GD)BIGBANG (GD)Martha's mother, who is also a big fan of G-DRAGON, could not help herself smiling for his astonishing beauty and charisma.

This encounter was very significant to Martha because BIGBANG was the one who always consoled Martha when she had struggles. BIGBANG (GD)Born as a weak and fragile girl, Martha has suffered depressions various times.

Martha's mother added, "Martha became way brighter after listening to G-DRAGON's music.", and she once again expressed sincere appreciation of his marvelous music that cured Martha from depressions.BIGBANG (GD)Julia, the other member of the family who is also going through childhood disorders, sang BIGBANG's 'IF YOU' in front of the group and touched the hearts of people.

In the end, Martha and Julia received special presents from the group.

With the toys of BIGBANG, Martha and Julia got the CD with the original singing of 'IF YOU' by G-DRAGON before the song was officially released.

Also, G-DRAGON left a message saying, "You are a miracle", and the two girls burst into tears.BIGBANG (GD)The casts of the show could accomplish this unanticipated encounter of the family and the group from incessant efforts.

YG Entertainment, the agency of BIGBANG, reported that this encounter could happen from the casts' constant asking and delivery of the CD with Julia singing 'IF YOU' with her own style and musical colors.

The staffs of YG Entertainment said that they were touched by Julia's beautiful singing of the song and her sincere respect and admiration for BIGBANG, and the meeting could finally take a place.

(Credit= KBS 'Let Me Stay for One Night')

(SBS Star)  
