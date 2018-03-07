[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Hits the Highest on the Billboard 200 as K-pop Solo Artist

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE's first mixtape 'HOPE WORLD' is dominating Billboard music charts.On March 6, 'HOPE WORLD' debuted at No. 63 on the Billboard 200, just about four days after the release.No other K-pop solo artists have reached this high on the chart so far, making J-HOPE the highest-charting K-pop solo artist on the Billboard 200.Previously, only four K-pop solo artists have landed on the Billboard 200.In 2009, BoA's self-titled album hit No. 127 and BIGBANG's G-DRAGON sent three entries to the chart since his 2012 debut with 'One of a Kind' at No. 161.Furthermore, BIGBANG's TAEYANG ranked at No. 112 in 2014 and SHINee's JONGHYUN came in at No. 117 with his posthumous album 'Poet/Artist' released last January.The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.Not only J-HOPE is demonstrating his world-wide popularity by making it up to No. 63 on the Billboard 200, but his name currently also appears on the Artist 100 list at No. 97 and the Emerging Artists chart at No. 3.J-HOPE released his first mixtape 'HOPE WORLD' on March 2, consisting of seven unique tracks, including the title track 'Daydream'.Right after the release, 'HOPE WORLD' marked first place on iTunes chart in 63 different countries around the world.Check out J-HOPE's title track 'Daydream' below!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, SBS funE, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)