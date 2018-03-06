[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Invites You to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry!

WJSN has returned with a brand-new concept as the students at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry working on making dreams come true, separated into three sub-units by their grades.On March 4 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WJSN had its comeback stage with two tracks from the group's fourth mini album 'Dream your dream'.First, WJSN performed to 'Starry Moment' which features cute lyrics of a shy girl in love wanting to tell her feelings to the loved one.After 'Starry Moment', WJSN performed to its title track 'Dreams Come True'.The members dressed in a school uniform-style costumes with colored sashes to differentiate the grades.'Dreams Come True' is an optimistic song about banishing fear and dreaming of a happy ending.Enjoy watching the lovely members performing 'Starry Moment' below!Also, check out WJSN's 'Dreams Come True' performance!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)