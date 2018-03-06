[SBS Star] Who Are You? A Swindler? A Prosecutor? Jang Keun Suk in 'SWITCH'!

SBS NEWS

2018.03.06
Actor Jang Keun Suk's comeback on screen with the new SBS drama 'SWITCH: Change the World' is on fire.

On March 6, the behind photos of the drama were released online and illustrated Jang Keun Suk's successful change as an actor.

The drama intends to give satirical messages to the audience based on the setting that does not clearly define the boundary between the legitimacy and illegality.

Jang Keun Suk plays two completely different characters, a smart swindler named Sa Do-chan and a righteous prosecutor named Paik Jun-su.

From the first teaser of the drama released on March 1, Jang Keun Suk is boldly taking steps out, and his actions indicate his renown as a brainy swindler.Jang Keun SukBut the scenes in the aftermath of his bold posture as a swindler suggest Jang Keun Suk's duty as another character in the show.

The scene in which the photo of the righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su, for instance, changes to the one of the swindler Sa Do-chan, gives a contrast to Jang Keun Suk's two different roles.Jang Keun SukJang Keun SukMoreover, constant flippings of Jang Keun Suk's face from the one to the other further heightens the amusing plot line of the drama.Jang Keun SukJang Keun Suk's skillful change from his original character to the completely different role perfectly harmonizes with the storyline. His continual alterations of different roles deliver the unique qualities of each character.

The charismatic facial expression of the swindler Sa Do-chan and the perceptive eyes with cold, numb facial expressions of the righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su further add tension in the drama. Jang Keun SukJang Keun SukThe staffs of the drama noted, "Jang Keun Suk is very passionate and active when we film the drama. He cares the styling, the expressions, the speech style, and everything."

They continued, "He also checks every scene after the filming. He is such a dedicated actor."

The staffs commented, "Jang Keun Suk's acting is impressive. It can't be described by words. Please check out our drama and see how he plays the roles."

The drama 'SWITCH: Change the World' is planned to be aired in March.

(Credit= SBS funE, SBS)

(SBS Star)    
