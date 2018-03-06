SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Yoo Jung Says She Wants to Become Healthy
The video of actress Kim Yoo Jung's interview before her decision to take a break due to health problems has been released.

On February 5, channel Lifetime released a video clip of Kim Yoo Jung's interview.

This video was filmed before she found problems with her thyroid gland, and it begins with Kim Yoo Jung introducing her lives as an ordinary girl with bright smiles.Kim Yoo JungKim Yoo Jung briefly started the talk by introducing herself, "I stay at home most of my time. I like to be alone, and I love to spend my time lying down on the warm floor."

She continued, "Wherever I just lie down on a couch, stare at windows and think, 'What should I do today?', I am really glad. That's the happiest moment for me."

Kim Yoo Jung also commented, "I love to cook experimental food, listen to Jazz and hip-hop, and dance along the music. I often turn on the Jazz records and dance at home."

She added, "Also, the biggest interest for me now is cats. I'm always thinking of how to properly raise my daughter."

Kim Yoo Jung also confessed her life as an actress.

She said, "Through the screen, the mass media, I can carefully examine myself and discover various aspects of me."

Although she admitted that she had a hard time with her renown as a celebrity, she noted, "I was too young to bear the pressure in the past. It was just like whining. Right now, I am just really glad whenever people notice me. I often take photos with them."Kim Yoo JungWhen Kim Yoo Jung was asked about the goal of the year, she replied, "I want to become healthy."

She continued, "I feel like I get power from people around me. That also includes me because I believe that I am the one who can give myself the best power. I pat myself and say, 'Yoo Jung, you are doing great.'"Kim Yoo JungKim Yoo Jung added, "I also talk to myself, 'This is enough, I'm doing great, right?'"Kim Yoo JungShe marked, "It's the most depressing and unfair moment when I can't win myself. The time when I know that I can do it, but I can't."Kim Yoo JungShe clarified, "Oh, but I don't really cry. I just hold onto my feelings because it's like losing my energy that I can use for work."

Her interview ended with her last comment, "After 10 years, I want to enjoy every single moment."

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo Jung is taking a break due to health problems. The problems in her thyroid gland reportedly cause her to rest several months for recovery.

Although she was filming the JTBC's upcoming drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal translation), she decided to take care of her health first and come back to work.

Kim Yoo Jung will join the drama after she recovers from the health issues.
 

(Credit= 'you_r_love' Instagram, 'Lifetime' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
