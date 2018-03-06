SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Another Sweet Poster for 'Be With You' Unveils
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Another Sweet Poster for 'Be With You' Unveils

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.06 16:22 수정 2018.03.06 18:11 조회 재생수94
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Another Sweet Poster for Be With You Unveils
Another official poster for the upcoming movie 'Be With You' was revealed.

'Be With You' starring actor So Jisub and actress Son Ye-jin tells a romantic love story between 'Su-ah' and 'Woo-jin'.
So JisubIt is about a woman 'Su-ah' returning from the dead to her lover 'Woo-jin'.

However, her memories of 'Woo-jin' had been completely erased, including the love she felt towards him.

Despite all this, 'Su-ah' eventually falls back in love with 'Woo-jin' and the two build new memories together once again.

In the new poster, the two main characters are about to kiss each other.

As opposed to the previously released posters of the two looking happy, their sorrowful eyes stimulates our curiosity as to what would happen in between them.
So JisubOn the same day, 'Be With You' also released the interview clip of the production crew and cast along with the poster.

In the video clip, So Jisub talked about how he felt when he first read the script.
So JisubHe said, "When I first read the script, I felt my heart warming. But it made me kind of choke up at the same time."

During the interview, Son Ye-jin mentioned that the filming experience of 'Be With You' brought up some memories from her past as well.
So JisubMany fans await So Jisub and Son Ye-jin's first movie together as a couple.

'Be With You' is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 14.

(Lee Narin, Credit= LOTTE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호