[SBS Star] Another Sweet Poster for 'Be With You' Unveils

Another official poster for the upcoming movie 'Be With You' was revealed.'Be With You' starring actor So Jisub and actress Son Ye-jin tells a romantic love story between 'Su-ah' and 'Woo-jin'.It is about a woman 'Su-ah' returning from the dead to her lover 'Woo-jin'.However, her memories of 'Woo-jin' had been completely erased, including the love she felt towards him.Despite all this, 'Su-ah' eventually falls back in love with 'Woo-jin' and the two build new memories together once again.In the new poster, the two main characters are about to kiss each other.As opposed to the previously released posters of the two looking happy, their sorrowful eyes stimulates our curiosity as to what would happen in between them.On the same day, 'Be With You' also released the interview clip of the production crew and cast along with the poster.In the video clip, So Jisub talked about how he felt when he first read the script.He said, "When I first read the script, I felt my heart warming. But it made me kind of choke up at the same time."During the interview, Son Ye-jin mentioned that the filming experience of 'Be With You' brought up some memories from her past as well.Many fans await So Jisub and Son Ye-jin's first movie together as a couple.'Be With You' is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)