[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan's Seductive Eyes Spellbind Red Velvet's JOY!

An uprising actor Woo Do Hwan, who will be part of a new drama 'The Great Seducer', mesmerizes his fans with unique allures.MBC's 'The Great Seducer', which draws the story of a 20-year-old couple emerged from menacing love games, highly heightens Woo Do Hwan's charms.Woo Do Hwan plays the male protagonist named Kwon Shi-hyun who seduces girls with his deep glare, and the role perfectly fits him with his enthralling eyes that cause relentless captivation.An actress from the drama also could not help herself to look at Woo Do Hwan.JOY from K-pop girl group Red Velvet, for instance, could not take her eyes off from Woo Do Hwan while reading the script of the drama.Just like her character named Eun Tae-hee in the drama, JOY was completely bewitched by Woo Do Hwan's enchanting eyes.Staffs from the drama also noted Woo Do Hwan's pure yet charismatic eyes establish completely new style of acting.Woo Do Hwan was in 'Save Me' (2017) and 'Mad Dog' (2017) that garnered attention from the public with his impressive acting.Different from the time he is working as a charismatic actor, Woo Do Hwan often exposes his private lives on his social media account, and the exposure of his friendly lives with calm facial expressions further highlights his ceaseless charms.(Credit= 'wdohwan' Instagram, MBC 'The Great Seducer' Official Website)(SBS Star)