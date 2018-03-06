SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok Turns Into an Attractive Athlete!
[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok Turns Into an Attractive Athlete!

Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok turned into a handsome athlete for a sports brand as the new model.

On March 6, Yoo Yeon Seok's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment shared photos of Yoo Yeon Seok modeling for a sports brand.

Yoo Yeon Seok
In the photos, the actor wears a sweat suit and poses as if he is training for his upcoming games at a gymnasium.

With his wide shoulders and long legs, he looks exceptional even with comfortable clothing.

Yoo Yeon SeokYoo Yeon Seok
On the day of the shooting, the photographers were impressed by Yoo Yeon Seok's professionalism, as he managed to look natural for the pictures even though he was wearing thin layers of clothes in the cold weather.

Yoo Yeon Seok
Last year, Yoo Yeon Seok's constant improvement on his acting and ongoing display of good looks through SBS' drama 'Dr. Romantic' and musical 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' garnered tremendous attention from the public.

Yoo Yeon Seok
A while ago, Yoo Yeon Seok confirmed a role as the male lead in tvN's drama 'Mr. Sunshine' that is scheduled to air in July.

'Mr. Sunshine' is the third collaboration project between writer Kim Eun-sook and director Lee Eung-bok, after their successful dramas 'Descendants of the Sun' and 'Goblin'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'YooYeonSeok' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
