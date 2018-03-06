SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Named as the Most Successful Fan Ever!
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Named as the Most Successful Fan Ever!

작성 2018.03.06
Korean actor Song Joong Ki has been named as the most successful fan of all time.

On March 5, tvN's variety show 'The List 2018' aired an episode in which showed some of the most successful fans who are celebrities themselves.

Song Joong Ki's name was proudly written on the top of the list.

Song Joong Ki
The actor was a big fan of his wife, actress Song Hye Kyo, even before his debut as an actor.

During the interview with one media outlet last July, Song Joong Ki's old friend revealed that Song Joong Ki frequently talked about Song Hye Kyo in the past.

His friend said, "I went to the same after school academy with Song Joong Ki, and we were pretty close. At that time, Song Joong Ki often said he liked a type of girl like Song Hye Kyo. I was a little surprised when I heard that he was getting married to Song Hye Kyo. Song Joong Ki honestly is the real winner."

Song Joong Ki
Even after his debut, Song Joong Ki was seen fan-boying Song Hye Kyo.

Soon after Song Joong Ki discharged from the military in May 2015, he went on a trip to Thailand with his close celebrity friends, Lee Kwangsoo and Zo In Sung.

During his trip, fans spotted Song Joong Ki taking pictures in front of Song Hye Kyo's advertisement board.

Song Joong KiSong Joong KiSong Joong Ki
For obvious reasons, Song Joong Ki was delighted when he was cast on the 2016 drama 'Descendants of the Sun' where the two met as the main characters.

The actor married Song Hye Kyo last October, and they continue to build sweet memories together as a happily married couple.

Song Joong Ki not only shot romantic scenes with his ultimate bias, but also dated and married her.

It certainly is undeniable that Song Joong Ki is the most successful fan.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN The List 2018, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
