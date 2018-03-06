SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin's Fan Union to Promote 'Cheese in the Trap'!
[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin's Fan Union to Promote 'Cheese in the Trap'!

작성 2018.03.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hae Jins Fan Union to Promote Cheese in the Trap!
The union of actor Park Hae Jin's Chinese and Korean fans to promote his upcoming film 'Cheese in the Trap' garners attention from the public.

On March 5, it is reported by the film's production company that Park Hae Jin's Chinese and Korean fans use various ways to effectively promote the movie, which records the new splendid fan culture.

His official fan clubs and communities in Korea created a union, collaborated with the union of his Chinese fans, and encouraged the promotion of the movie 'Cheese in the Trap' by putting posters on buses in various areas of Korea.

On the buses with the posters of the film, there are amusing phrases that soon catch the eyes of people such as "Yoo Jung sunbae (senior) returns on the White Day","A guy who is sweeter than love yet darker than chocolate is back!", "Seol, let's get something to eat! Do you wanna watch movies with me?", and many more.Park Hae JinPark Hae JinPark Hae Jin's Chinese and Korean fans also launch 'Park Hae Jin Cinema' in the theater of Seoul from March 14 to March 29.

This cinema will put a giant poster of Park Hae Jin inside the hall and mark the name of cinema even on the tickets.

His online fan community 'Park Hae Jin Gallery' will donate tickets to the theater in Hongdae, Seoul on March 14.

In addition to these accomplishments, the union of Park Hae Jin's Chinese fans intends to launch a special event on the call bells at cafés.

By putting videos of 'Cheese in the Trap', his Chinese fans plan to naturally frame the movie inside the small screen of bells for people to briefly see parts from the movie.

The film 'Cheese in the Trap' is based on the storylines of its original webtoon series that draw the love story of an attractive yet enigmatic guy Yoo Jung and an ordinary, charming, and lovely girl Hong Seol.Park Hae JinPark Hae JinThe movie 'Cheese in the Trap' premieres on March 14.

(Credit= 'Mountain Movement Story' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
