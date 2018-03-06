SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's New Album Marks Groundbreaking Pre-order Sales!
[SBS Star] Wanna One's New Album Marks Groundbreaking Pre-order Sales!

작성 2018.03.06
K-pop boy group Wanna One's upcoming mini album marked 700,000 copies of its pre-order sales.
K-pop boy group Wanna One's upcoming mini album marked 700,000 copies of its pre-order sales.
Wanna OneOn March 5, Wanna One's management agency YMC Entertainment stated that the pre-order number for the group's second mini album '0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU)' reached at 700,000 copies as of March 2, just 3 days after the pre-orders became available.

Released in August 2017, the group's debut mini album '1X1=1(TO BE ONE)' sold 741,546 copies, and the repackaged album '1-1=0(NOTHING WITHOUT YOU)' sold 614,072 copies in total.

On the same day at 6 PM KST, Wanna One dropped a special theme track 'I.P.U.' and topped all 6 major domestic music charts―Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, Naver, and Soribada.
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One partnered with UNESCO(United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) for 'Wanna One X Girls' Education', an educational campaign for girls in developing nations.

Through the video clip released on the group's official social media platforms, Wanna One said, "There are reportedly 130 million girls in the world who can't go to school for various reasons―including poverty, war and discrimination. This campaign aims to help the girls to get educated for leading a better, independent life."
Wanna OneWanna One's new album '0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU)' is scheduled to be released on March 19.

Until then, check out Wanna One's special theme track 'I.P.U.' music video below!
 

(Credit= 'CJENMMUSIC Official' YouTube, 'wannaone.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
